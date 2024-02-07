Roman Reigns to be kicked out of The Bloodline due to 17-time champion? Exploring the possibility 

The current leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, has taken the group to great heights over the past few years. However, could he be kicked out of his own faction after a 17-time champion's arrival?

The name in question is none other than The Rock. After teasing a potential feud against Roman Reigns on WWE RAW: Day 1, The Brahma Bull returned last week on SmackDown to confront The Tribal Chief.

The 17-time champion was introduced by 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, who seemingly cleared the way for him to challenge Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year. While it will be interesting to see how things unfold following The People's Champion's comeback, one potential direction could be The Bloodline betraying Reigns due to The Rock.

The Great One could open Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's eyes to Reigns' atrocities in the coming weeks. The two Bloodline members would then have no choice but to adhere to the real Head of the Table and turn on their long-time leader. This potential angle would surely spice things up in the build-up to the rumored match between The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Wrestling veteran feels Roman Reigns' potential WrestleMania 40 opponent has lost his luster

Vince Russo thinks The Rock is not as big of a star as he used to be. He also discussed why the latter seemingly lost his popularity among fans.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed the WWE legend had lost his "luster," and the apparent failure of Black Adam was a testament to the same.

"I don’t think people understand, but, you know, outside of wrestling, I’m talking about that casual fan base now, bro. [The] Rock has lost his luster with a lot of people, and if you don’t believe me, look at the box office for Black Adam,” he said.

On another note, WWE's rumored decision to have The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes has received much backlash from fans. Will the Stamford-based promotion be forced to change its plans for The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments about the Hollywood icon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

