Roman Reigns laid out by top star on past SmackDown, new special set to be released - 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

When it comes to new programming arriving on WWE Network and Peacock, this past week has been quite standard. With no Premium Live Event this weekend, the weekdays have been mostly bare.

Monday, for example, solely featured a new episode of RAW Talk. The hit show broke down the action from Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Tuesday saw the previous week's NXT, which featured fallout from Vengeance Day.

Wednesday was a little busier thanks to a month-old episode of RAW and a new edition of The Bump. Big E and LA Knight were the special guests on this popular interview show. Lastly, This Week in WWE returned with a brand new episode on Thursday.

This weekend will actually feature more uploads from Friday through Sunday than the rest of the week had. In total, six full-length programs are scheduled to arrive on-demand. This article will showcase what subscribers can look forward to.

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will air this weekend. The video is set to stream at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, February 17th, 2024. The program will feature Sam Roberts and Megan Morant breaking down the action from SmackDown the prior night.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on-demand. The interview portion is in the video above. Bianca Belair was the first to chat, followed by the duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Lastly, Kevin Owens was interviewed, but he was interrupted by the always hilarious R-Truth.

#5. Main Event & #4. SmackDown, two recent shows will become available on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will become available on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The biggest show the promotion airs, SmackDown, will be added alongside an episode of Main Event.

WWE Main Event from February 1st, 2024, will be available on Saturday, February 17th. This episode of the show kicked off with NXT's Gigi Dolin battling RAW's Xia Li. The main event saw RAW's Julius Creed defeat NXT's Luca Crusifino.

Friday Night SmackDown from January 19th, 2024 will be on-demand on Sunday, February 18th. This show featured drama surrounding Roman Reigns signing a contract to fight at the Royal Rumble, only for him to ultimately be taken out by the RKO from Randy Orton.

#3. NXT Level Up will stream

Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame

NXT Level Up will be back with a brand new episode on Friday, February 16th. The show will stream at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on both WWE Network and Peacock.

As is standard for this series, it won't be made available on-demand on Peacock for around two weeks after appearing on the live feed. This is due to contractual obligations to Hulu.

This week's "NXT Level Up" will be a rare example of the show containing just two matches. The opening bout of the night will see Brooks Jensen battle the debuting Je'Von Evans, who was previously a standout on the indie scene. Gigi Dolin will then battle Izzi Dame in the main event.

#2. wXw Wrestling will return

wXw Wrestling is back with a new upload this weekend. The only indie promotion not owned by WWE still being added on-demand will offer a new video on Saturday, February 17th, at around 12 PM EST.

The event being added is title wXw Broken Rules XXI. It was first held all the way back on November 11th of last year. The main event saw Robert Dreissker battling Maggot. Other wXw stars will be showcased including Ava Everett, Baby Allison, Mike D, and Dennis Dullnig.

#1. The Best Of WWE will return

The Best Of WWE will be returning with a new installment this weekend. More specifically, the show's next episode will air on Friday, February 16th, and can be accessed at around 10 AM EST.

The Best Of WWE is a compilation series that highlights the best action and segments to come from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and other companies under the banner such as WCW and ECW.

This edition of the series is titled The Best Of WWE: Black History Celebration, which is fitting for the month of February. It isn't yet known who will be highlighted specifically throughout the multi-hour special.

