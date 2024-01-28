Roman Reigns to lose his title to 10-time champion and turn face? 4 potential directions for The Tribal Chief after Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns successfully retained his title against LA Knight, Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match last night at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

The Tribal Chief had The Enforcer of The Bloodline make his presence felt during the encounter to help him retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Following his massive win on WWE's very first premium live event of the year, it will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for the former Big Dog in the coming days.

The following piece will look at four such potential directions for Reigns following his Rumble victory.

#4. Triple H books Roman Reigns to defend his title in the Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns has had some outside help in nearly every one of his last few title defenses and it was the same case again last night at Royal Rumble 2024.

As mentioned earlier, Roman had Solo Sikoa make an interference to ensure his victory at the event. However, this may not sit down well with WWE Head of Creative, Triple H.

The Game could return and reprimand Reigns for how things unfolded at Royal Rumble before booking him to defend his gold inside the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Roman Reigns locks horns with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Following his massive win at Royal Rumble 2024, it could be that Roman Reigns skips Elimination Chamber 2024 to directly feature at WrestleMania 40.

If so, The Tribal Chief could collide with Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last night and it's highly likely that he challenges Reigns for another showdown.

#2. The Tribal Chief loses his title to Cody Rhodes and turns face

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns looks set to collide with Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania rematch in April 2024. However, things may not end well for The Head of the Table as he could drop the title to the 10-time champion.

Given Rhodes has been billed as the guy to usurp Roman, it wouldn't be surprising if he finally ends up dethroning The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The company could have Solo Sikoa betray Reigns to cost him his title.

This could be followed by The Enforcer laying a brutal beatdown on The Bloodline leader, standing tall over him. This potential angle could lead fans to sympathize with the former Big Dog, turning him into a babyface.

#1. The Rock returns to confront Reigns

As the WWE Universe knows, The Rock returned on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW earlier in the year to tease a potential showdown against Roman Reigns.

With Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns likely to headline WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see when does the dream match between the real-life bloodline members happens.

While it was rumored that The Brahma Bull vs. The Head of the Table could happen at Elimination Chamber 2024, recent reports have squashed those murmurs. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Several fans, including, wrestling veteran Konnan still believe that the match could happen at the Elimination Chamber 2024, if that is indeed the case, The Rock could return in the coming days to lay down the foundations of the rumored clash.

