Roman Reigns to lose his title to a 'part-timer' following the UFC-WWE merger? Hint: It's not Brock Lesnar or The Rock

Roman Reigns has had a dominant reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, standing at the top of the mountain for over 1100 days now. However, The Head of the Table could lose his title to a 'part-timer' following the recent UFC-WWE merger.

As you may know, the Stamford-based company recently merged with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, leading to the formation of TKO Group Holdings. Given that, we could witness a few major changes in WWE.

One such change could be The Tribal Chief dropping his title to a 'part-timer.' However, we are not talking about The Rock or Brock Lesnar, as the superstar in question is none other than Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican rapper recently revealed that he was planning to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Title away from Roman Reigns. Bad Bunny's stocks have risen significantly following his classic match against Damian Preist at Backlash.

Expand Tweet

The former 24/7 champion is now one of the most well-known figures, hence, the creative team may want to draw some new eyeballs to the product by having him do the unthinkable and dethrone Reigns. While it looks unlikely as of now, one can never say never when it comes to pro wrestling.

Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on who could dethrone Roman Reigns

While Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Jey Uso, and more have been doing the rounds as potential stars who could end Reigns' historic reign, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks otherwise.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, the veteran revealed that he can't see any current wrestling star who can dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"How would I book Roman Reigns dropping the title? Bro, I'll be honest with you. Whoever Reigns is dropping the title to, they are not employed by the WWE at this moment. They are not there. You know, my theory is you keep the belt on the guy that is the most over. Roman Reigns is the most over and there is nobody close. So, therefore, you're asking me who he should drop the title to? He's not there."

Expand Tweet

While Cody Rhodes was rumored to defeat Reigns for the titles at WrestleMania 40, things have changed since The Rock's return on SmackDown. Who will be the one to end Roman's unstoppable reign? Only time will tell.

Do you want Bad Bunny to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here