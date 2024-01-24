Roman Reigns to main event Royal Rumble 2024 over 6-time WWE World Champion's big win? Why it could happen

Roman Reigns has been a main event attraction in WWE since becoming The Tribal Chief. While the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is usually headlined by the namesake multi-man match, Reigns could close this year's edition with his high-profile title bout.

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event features two unique matches for the men's and women's divisions that take place only once a year. Hence, many expect either of the two contests to headline the show. However, Roman Reigns will also compete on January 27, meaning there could be a change in the usual match order.

At Royal Rumble 2023, The Head of the Table featured in the main event, while the 30-man Rumble match opened the show. The same thing happened at Elimination Chamber, where Reigns vs. Sami Zayn was the show's final contest. Going by this pattern, WWE could book The Bloodline leader's Undisputed Universal Title match to conclude Royal Rumble on Saturday.

One straightforward reason why Reigns could headline Royal Rumble 2024 is his status in WWE. The Tribal Chief is the most prominent name in the company today, and fans eagerly wait to catch him in action. Many expect six-time WWE World Champion CM Punk to win this year's Rumble match, but the creative team might have a bigger surprise planned for the climax of the title match.

Reigns could retain his championship, leading to The Rock making a surprise appearance and confronting his cousin. Their heated face-off could lay the foundation for their rumored WrestleMania feud. Many might argue that this would be a more significant moment than Punk winning the Rumble in the main event.

As of now, this is mere speculation because the match order for Royal Rumble 2024 remains unclear.

WWE Superstar reacts to his championship match loss against Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 39 was a crucial event for Cody Rhodes, as he headlined Night Two against Roman Reigns. He was at the finish line, inches away from dethroning The Tribal Chief and finishing his story. However, he failed to emerge victorious after interference from The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare reminisced about his loss last year in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Rhodes claimed that while he wasn't nervous, he felt that Roman Reigns was more experienced than him when it came to main eventing WrestleMania:

"WrestleMania 39, I don't want to say I shrunk under the lights, but it hit me harder than it hit Roman Reigns," he said. "Roman has been in those main events before. If anything, it motivated me further. It's not just about being in the main event. It's not about being happy to make the walk. You have to win."

Cody Rhodes will look to secure another shot at finishing his story when he enters the men's Rumble match on Saturday.

