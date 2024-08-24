Roman Reigns to make major WWE star betray Solo Sikoa; Tiffany Stratton replaced? 3 twists that are possible following SmackDown this week

This week's episode of SmackDown was rather exciting. From LA Knight's first title defense to Roman Reigns' absence, there is a lot to talk about. Now heading toward the final episode of SmackDown before Bash in Berlin, things are heating up.

Who will come out on top, Cody Rhodes or Kevin Owens? Can anyone stop The Bloodline? Does Michin have what it takes to dethrone Queen Nia Jax? These will be the questions on the WWE Universe's mind as Berlin beckons. But that's not all the fans need to be on the lookout for.

You can never say never in the pro wrestling industry, and Triple H and co. have taken that to heart. Taking into account all that happened on SmackDown, we could see a few twists in the coming weeks. And here are three that would certainly leave the WWE Universe astounded.

#3. Nia Jax could replace Tiffany Stratton with Chelsea Green

Nia Jax is the Queen of WWE and the current WWE Women's Champion. Heir to her throne, at least in name, is none other than Ms. Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton. However, last night, the seeds of discord were sown by Chelsea Green.

Green has been beefing with Stratton for a couple of weeks now, ever since the Buff Barbie threw her onto a ladder at Money in the Bank. Since then, she has been questioning Stratton's motivations. And last night, whether on purpose or purely by chance, she successfully planted the idea that Stratton may be planning a betrayal in Nia Jax's head. This could see The Irresistible Force replace Stratton as her "princess" with Green.

#2. Roman Reigns may have planted a SmackDown star as a mole in The Bloodline

Last week on SmackDown, the WWE Universe was left heartbroken, as The Bloodline stood supreme over Roman Reigns. Fast-forward to last night, and The Bloodline came out on top once again, furthering Solo Sikoa's cause as Tribal Chief. However, one tiny detail in a segment this week may have hinted that not all is well.

For those who don't remember, during The Bloodline's segment this week, Solo Sikoa took the tag team championship off Jacob Fatu. Now, that's because he was giving The Samoan Werewolf a promotion, but it was clear to see that Fatu was a bit hesitant.

With that in mind, perhaps this has all been planned by none other than Reigns himself, and Jacob Fatu could be a mole who has infiltrated the faction on the Original Tribal Chief's orders. Moving ahead, the fans might get to see Reigns ordering Fatu to betray Solo Sikoa.

#1. Cody Rhodes may be the one to turn on Kevin Owens

Perhaps the highlight of this week's episode of SmackDown was the building tension between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The night started with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory playing a montage of all the times The Prizefighter betrayed someone. Later on, the night ended with KO seemingly preparing to backstab The American Nightmare but changing plans at the last minute.

The problem for Owens is that Rhodes took note of it. Now aware that the potential for betrayal is there, Cody Rhodes could look to gain the upper hand. Not wanting to be outsmarted, the Undisputed WWE Champion could turn the tables on Owens and be the first to attack. It certainly would be a shocking turn of events.

But, as things stand, this is nothing more than speculation. As such, the fans will have to wait patiently and see what unfolds next week and on future episodes of SmackDown.

