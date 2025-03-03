Roman Reigns to make his WWE return during the main event of RAW tonight? Chances explored 

Roman Reigns has not been on WWE programming since he was Stomped into that mat and steel steps by Seth Rollins after he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by CM Punk. Fans have since been wondering when and where the Original Tribal Chief will make his return.

In his absence, the continued animosity between CM Punk and Rollins has only escalated after Seth screwed the Chicago native out of a chance of main-eventing WrestleMania 41 when he Stomped him inside the Elimination Chamber leading to John Cena picking up the win.

Tonight on RAW, many are expecting Punk and Rollins to once again get involved with each other physically. If that does indeed happen, it would be the perfect time for Reigns to return and Spear both of them to close the show.

Roman Reigns' return tonight would then set up a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 between himself, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

CM Punk on his and Roman Reigns' chemistry

Since making his return to WWE in 2023, one opponent that fans are keen to see CM Punk face off against is Roman Reigns, with the pair having teased a bout in the latter stages of 2024.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, CM Punk discussed the time he and Reigns have devoted to the business, which has elevated both their star power and the idea of a potential showdown.

"It’s the years that I put in, it’s the work that Roman’s put in. When you finally see those two guys stand next to each other and stare at each other, there’s definitely something there. It got people excited. So I definitely think you’ll probably see more of that in the future."

With Punk having a history with both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the start of their WWE careers, a match between the three of them on the Grandest Stage of Them All would certainly feel like a full-circle moment.

