Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

Roman Reigns is absent from WWE, and even the Original Tribal Chief will not participate in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match. Reigns' return date has not been publicized, but the Only Tribal Chief is expected to appear in post-WrestleMania shows.

Ad

However, it's conceivable that when Reigns returns to WWE, he won’t be alone and could bring Hikuleo as his newest enforcer.

Roman Reigns has the Ula Fala back around his neck

The Ula Fala previously corrupted Roman Reigns, leading him to treat his family members poorly. Now that the Original Tribal Chief has regained the prestigious garland, it's likely that he could turn heel again in WWE.

Ad

Trending

This raises suspicion that Reigns may not return alone but could bring Hikuleo as his newest enforcer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A babyface Roman introducing an enforcer wouldn’t make much sense, as it’s not a traditionally heroic trait. Thus, the Ula Fala could again corrupt Roman, leading to Hikuleo aligning with and aiding him in his battle on the road to WrestleMania 41.

It could be one of the best ways for Hikuleo's WWE debut

Hikuleo reportedly signed with the Stamford-based promotion a few months ago but has yet to make his WWE debut. Debuting alongside Roman Reigns could be one of the biggest and most fitting ways for him to enter the main roster directly.

Ad

Earlier reports suggested that Hikuleo might debut on the Black and Silver brand. Meanwhile, aligning with Reigns could provide a primary prospect for him to bypass NXT and arrive straight on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, this would be an impactful way to solidify his presence in the company.

Roman-Hikuleo alliance would be a great twist on the road to WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns returning on the road to WrestleMania 41 is a compelling scenario. However, if Hikuleo debuts alongside him, it could add an even better twist to the buildup. The road to the Showcase of the Immortals is always wished to be filled with surprises. This conceivable alliance between Reigns and the former NJPW STRONG Champion could be a significant storyline development.

Ad

Furthermore, Hikuleo could be crucial in aiding Roman Reigns in his battle at WrestleMania 41. As of now, the Original Tribal Chief is envisioned to face CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match.

Expand Tweet

If Hikuleo returns alongside Reigns in his next WWE appearance, he could assist the former Undisputed WWE Champion throughout the feud and in his probable WrestleMania match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE