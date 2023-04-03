Roman Reigns might not lose his WWE Universal Championship for 5 more years, here's why!

Roman Reigns just defied all expectations as he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Although he has overcome every challenge that's come his way in the last three years, fans thought that this would be the time that he finally lost.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. The fan favorite, Cody Rhodes, gave everything in the match. Even though Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came to his aid, ultimately, the combined forces of The Bloodline proved to be too much. Solo Sikoa delivered the fatal Samoan Spike, and it ended as it always does — Roman Reigns standing on top.

Now, fans are waiting to see who is next. With Rhodes having lost, there's no assurance of who the next challenger will be. Also, with The Usos losing against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, how will the integrity of The Bloodline fare now that WrestleMania is behind them.

However, fans hoping that this win means that Reigns will hold the title till he hits 1000 days — the magic number that's been doing the rounds on the internet lately — might be setting themselves up for disappointment. Reigns' title reign has almost reached the 940-day mark. This theory would indicate that he would hold the title for at least two more months before finally losing it to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

That might not be the case. Roman Reigns might hold the title for another 1000 days after this. To be precise, he could hold the title for another 1863 days, or to put it more simply, just over five years.

The reason?

Vince McMahon might have his mind set on Roman Reigns beating Bruno Sammartino's record of 2803 days as champion to become the longest reigning title-holder of all time in WWE.

Can Roman Reigns hold the WWE Universal Championship for another five years realistically?

Roman Reigns' title reign still has a lot that can be accomplished. As the star said himself, they are just getting started. While this may be a phrase, it might also be part of a bigger plan.

The Ringer Wrestling Show @ringerwrestling

#WrestleMania Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman said they are just getting started as he approaches 1,000 days as Champion. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman said they are just getting started as he approaches 1,000 days as Champion. #WrestleMania https://t.co/EtLb7D4NGJ

But does this mean that he will hold the title for the next five years and WWE will not see another main event-tier champion in that time?

That might not be the case. WWE needs a top title in order to make stars. There is a way that they can do this, and it's by splitting the titles. This would create another top star who could compete for one title while Reigns holds the other.

Reigns would not be able to always be there, and might continue his transition to a part-time role over the five years. However, it would mean a big change for WWE if this happens.

Would this happen? It's hard to say at this point, but one thing is clear. If WWE is ever to have the hope of any superstar breaking Bruno Sammartino's title reign record, it would have to be Roman Reigns right now.

What do you think of a 5-year reign for Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

