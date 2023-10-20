Roman Reigns to miss one of WWE's biggest shows in 2024? Analyzing the likelihood

Roman Reigns recently made his long-awaited return to the company and is currently embroiled in a feud against LA Knight. The Tribal Chief is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Megastar at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel 2023. However, recent announcements regarding Elimination Chamber 2024 have led to speculation about Reigns possibly missing that show.

It was revealed that Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, will feature Rhea Ripley as the star headlining the event in front of 60,000 fans in Perth.

Ripley headlining the event would be no surprise as she has seen a significant surge in popularity and the event takes place in her home country.

However, if Ripley headlines the show, the likelihood of Reigns being part of this Premium Live Event decreases. Ever since Reigns adopted The Tribal Chief character, it is hard to recall any major shows where he wrestled and did not headline the show.

However, this alone does not confirm the status of Roman Reigns for next year's Elimination Chamber. With Ripley's rising popularity, the company might consider prioritizing The Eradicator over The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns possible opponent for WrestleMania 40

As for WrestleMania 40, the company is already advertising The Tribal Chief to be part of the Grandest Stage of them all next year. Regarding Reigns' potential opponent for the show, The Bloodline Leader might finally face The Rock in a dream showdown. The People's Champion made his return on SmackDown a few weeks back after a long hiatus from the company.

Additionally, the Hollywood megastar revealed during The Pat McAfee show that he was originally set to face Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, but the match was canceled due to the merger negotiations of the Stamford-based promotion.

The Rock also hinted at a clash against his own cousin at next year's WrestleMania. However, there is still no confirmation regarding whether the match between The Great One and The Head of the Table is locked for WrestleMania 40.

In case the People's Champion is unable to participate in WrestleMania 40, then Cody Rhodes is rumored to clash with Reigns in a WrestleMania rematch. The American Nightmare recently had a heated confrontation with Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

