Roman Reigns to miss Royal Rumble match after major WWE star puts him out of commission? Potential twist explored

Roman Reigns is all set to enter the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match to win the contest and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, things may not go as planned for the OTC. A major superstar may put him out of commission before the match.

The superstar is his cousin, Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns might think he has finished his story with Solo after beating him for the Ula Fala on RAW last week. However, The Street Champion may have decided he's not done with Roman yet, and he may unleash an attack on him on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Solo wasn't seen on SmackDown last week and only Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga were seen on the blue brand. It has been announced that Solo will be back at SmackDown this week, and he may attack Roman Reigns upon his return. WWE might later announce that due to severe injury, the former Big Dog will be unable to compete in the Rumble match on February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Following this, Solo might challenge The Tribal Chief to face him at WrestleMania 41 for a final match. This would be a high-stakes match and Reigns may not just beat Solo this time, but may bring his career to a halt briefly in the promotion.

He may be kicked out of his own group by Jacob Fatu who is highly rumored to replace Solo as the leader of the faction. Some even feel The Samoan Werewolf has garnered more popularity than even Solo and stands out as the breakout superstar of WWE in the recent past.

Once Solo loses the bout to Reigns at WrestleMania 41 for the second time, Fatu may remind Solo of his own words that a loss has consequences. He may remove Solo and position himself as the leader of Bloodline 2.0. Following Solo's removal, Fatu may recruit new members into the faction like Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i, both of whom are rumored to sign with WWE.

Roman Reigns and The Rock's WrestleMania 41 match nowhere in sight

It was highly anticipated that The Rock might turn on Reigns on RAW's debut on Netflix. However, The Final Boss didn't do so, and instead handed over the Ula Fala to his cousin, and also hugged him.

The two were expected to go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41, in what may felt could be The Rock's final match in WWE. The Rock not only turned down the prospect of him clashing with Cody at WrestleMania 41 but also negated any chance of clashing against his cousin, Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was later reported that The Final Boss hasn't given his dates to WWE for WrestleMania 41, and as such, he is reported not to have any match at The Show of Shows this year. The Rock may potentially engage in a feud with either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns for a match at WrestleMania next year.

