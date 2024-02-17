Roman Reigns needs to ask fellow Bloodline member The Rock one question before WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns needs to have a conversation with The Rock before he makes his way out to the ring at WrestleMania XL.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief welcomed The Rock in The Bloodline, which marked a massive moment in the current storyline. A heel version of The Great One came out and began insulting fans in attendance without wasting any time. He also made it clear that he would do everything in his power to make sure Cody Rhodes walks out of WrestleMania XL a loser.

It did not take long for fans to point out a potential hidden detail in The Rock's line. As The People's Champion was about to finish his statement, he turned sideways, making for an interesting visual. Many fans now believe that The Rock was pointing at Roman Reigns while delivering the line.

Was this promo a hint that trouble is brewing for Reigns at The Show of Shows? Was The Rock hinting at turning against Roman at WrestleMania XL and helping Cody finish his story? The Tribal Chief is active on social media, and he has likely seen the discourse surrounding The Rock's promo.

With WrestleMania XL still weeks away, Reigns needs to have a private conversation with his cousin about what happened on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Head of the Table needs to ask The Rock whether the latter turning sideways and pointing his finger in his direction was a mere coincidence or if he is 'cooking' something behind his back.

Roman Reigns knows a thing or two about betrayal

In mid-2014, Seth Rollins turned against The Shield, leading to the faction's implosion. Rollins attacked Roman Reigns with a chair, to Dean Ambrose's, now known as Jon Moxley, utter shock, and then Seth proceeded to beat him as well.

Last year, Reigns' own blood, The Usos, turned against him. The Tribal Chief would not want to suffer another betrayal on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Either he needs to have a conversation with The Rock or needs to talk to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa so they are ready for a possible betrayal.

