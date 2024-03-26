Roman Reigns needs to take Ava's help if The Rock betrays him at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is almost upon us and the storyline revolving around Roman Reigns and The Rock is getting interesting. Having planted the seeds of doubt in Reigns' mind about Rocky's trustworthiness, Cody Rhodes seems to have the edge, despite the beating he took last night. And, while he does seem nonchalant about it, the idea of being betrayed will be weighing down on The Tribal Chief.

He may seem stoic and unstoppable, but Roman Reigns is no stranger to betrayal. Jey Uso betrayed him, Sami Zayn betrayed him, and years ago, back in The Shield days, he was betrayed by Seth Rollins. So, if the unimaginable does happen, and The Rock does stab him in the back, he will need a backup plan. After all, he will then have no Bloodline ringside to help him out of a pinch.

This is where The Rock's daughter, Ava steps in. If The Bloodline is a nonfactor on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, the general manager of NXT could be Roman Reigns' saving grace. But, how exactly would that play out?

Ava could bring some firepower from NXT to help Roman Reigns

Assuming Roman Reigns loses on Night 1 against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after The Rock's betrayal, he will be on his own on Night 2. The stipulation of The Bloodline Rules will not come into effect, and The American Nightmare will have his dream scenario of facing Reigns without any interference. Or, so he thinks.

In a move that can only be described as masterful, Reigns could enlist the help of Ava. His niece may be hesitant at first but will agree to the request of The Head of the Table. Some NXT superstars, loyal to Ava would try to interfere with the match, giving Rhodes an unwanted headache.

Ava will be eager to help and take her first steps out of her father's shadow

Since entering the WWE as a young talent in the WWE Performance Center, Ava has had a label on her. A label that reads, "The Rock's daughter". Now, in reality, this isn't a bad thing and has probably helped her reach heights in the company that few could imagine. Nevertheless, it is a label that she would undoubtedly like to be rid of as she climbs up the ranks.

With this in mind, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman, being the master manipulators that they are, could provide Ava with an opportunity. An opportunity to step out of her father's shadow and establish her own identity. And, it all begins with helping the Undisputed Universal Champion at The Show of Shows.

Ava could become the interim "leader" of The Bloodline in Reigns and The Rock's absence

If The Rock does betray Roman Reigns, it is safe to say that it will take some time before the two clash in the ring. The Brahma Bull will likely have a lot to attend to with his work in Hollywood, his businesses, and so on. Similarly, Reigns, who works more on a part-time basis now will unlikely make many appearances outside of Premium Live Events.

So, to keep the WWE Universe engaged in The Bloodline storyline, Ava can be brought into the mix. In the absence of both her father and her uncle, Ava can take the reigns of The Bloodline on an interim basis. She has the experience, given her role in NXT.

She's done a good job as NXT general manager and knows how to handle and direct talent. She would certainly add a new dynamic, with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa reporting to her until Reigns and Johnson return.

However, it's important to remember that this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling if The Rock will betray Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Still, it will be interesting to see how things unfold, and if Ava will indeed end up joining The Bloodline shortly.

