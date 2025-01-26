WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will broadcast live from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1. The excitement amongst the fans regarding the PLE is palpable.

Aside from the traditional men's and women's Rumble matches, the company has so far announced two other bouts for the upcoming spectacle. Fans should expect some big things to transpire on February 1.

That said, here are four bold predictions for Royal Rumble 2025:

#4. John Cena could be eliminated by Logan Paul from the Royal Rumble

John Cena will enter this year's Rumble in his quest to headline WrestleMania and win his elusive 17th World Title. However, Cena's dreams of winning the Rumble could be thwarted by Logan Paul.

There have been murmurs of a potential clash between The Cenation Leader and The Maverick for quite some time. The company could lay down the breadcrumbs for the same at Royal Rumble by having Paul eliminate Cena.

#3. Randy Orton could return to help Cody Rhodes win

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble. The Prizefighter may pose a stiff challenge to Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare may emerge victorious due to Randy Orton's interference.

The Viper, who has been on the sidelines since he was brutalized by Owens, could return to exact revenge at the Rumble. The Legend Killer could show up during the Ladder Match to help his friend, Cody Rhodes, prevail over KO.

#2. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy could become new Tag Champions

Randy Orton may not be the only legend to return at Royal Rumble 2025 as fans could see The Hardy Boyz make their long-awaited comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. There have been murmurs of Matt and Jeff returning to WWE at Royal Rumble, and the company may have laid down the breadcrumbs for the same.

As fans must be aware, DIY will put their Tag Titles on the line against The Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match. However, the heels could potentially take out the babyfaces in the backstage area right before the start of the contest.

This potential angle could lead to The Motor City Machine Guns getting replaced by The Hardy Boyz. Matt and Jeff could then go on to surprise fans by winning the WWE Tag Team Championship. This potential angle is possible due to WWE's partnership with TNA.

#1. Roman Reigns could win the men's Rumble due to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief acknowledgment ceremony, which is scheduled for this RAW on Netflix, could see Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga interfere to ruin the proceedings. This could result in Solo Sikoa, who walked out on the new Bloodline two weeks ago, and Jimmy Uso showing up to make the save.

The Street Champion could turn face and take back his place as Roman's Enforcer, while Jimmy could become the new Right Hand Man. The duo could then appear during the Rumble match to help the OTC win the whole thing.

Roman Reigns winning the Rumble would then set up the rumored triple threat match between the OTC, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

