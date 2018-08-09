Opinion: Is Roman Reigns Set To Be The New Paul Heyman Guy?

Joshua Mckenney FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 09 Aug 2018, 00:10 IST

This week on Monday Night Raw, Renee Young sat down with Paul Heyman in an interview to talk about his future with former client Brock Lesnar. But what most don't know, is what happened after the cameras went off.

After Brock's attack/threat to Paul Heyman last week, it really shocked most fans because the story with these two is usually that Heyman is the main one in Lesnar's corner. Paul Heyman has been Brock's number one supporter since day one, so having this swerve happen really adds an interesting turn to yet another Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match.

It also makes Brock Lesnar look even more dominant, which a lot of fans thought to be impossible since he's been booked like an absolute hurricane since his return in 2012. Lesnar's "Beast Incarnate" gimmick has certainly reached its peak, to say the least, adding this idea that he's even being a prick to his number one supporter is not only needed, but it won't be a stretch to say that this storyline will be much appreciated by the fans.

The video picks up right where the original video left off after Heyman said that Reigns doesn't stand a chance. He then says "Unless..", cutting himself off, leaving Young, and everyone else confused.

He then gets up and leaves the area. Renee Young asks "Unless what? Unless Roman Reigns does what?" Paul Heyman leaves the camera shot.

This will definitely leave a lot of unanswered questions in the minds of WWE fans around the world, suddenly, giving everyone a chance to be open to Heyman turning on Lesnar at Summerslam and joining forces with Reigns, or possibly Strowman (with Strowman being Mr Money in the Bank)

Only time will tell what WWE will do next in this story. Wherever they decide to go with this will be better than the usual. Example: Roman Reigns loses and comes out complaining about it the next night on Raw. We, as fans, hope that this will not happen AGAIN, and this storyline is on the right track to actually get people interested in this 4-year long feud.

