Roman Reigns' new Wiseman & Enforcer to appear, Brock Lesnar attacks 2 stars? 3 Twists that could happen on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner. The two-night extravaganza will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on April 19 and 20.

Ad

With this being the biggest spectacle of the year, the creative team could have some big things in store for fans at WrestleMania 41. There could be several major twists that could unfold at The Show of Shows, which could not only draw a lot of eyeballs but also spice things up in the company.

The following piece will explore three potential twists that could happen on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

#3. Goldberg could return to help Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jey Uso has been part of a high-octane feud against Gunther. The YEET Master will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title on the opening night of WrestleMania 41.

While Gunther won't be so easy to put away, Jey Uso could defeat the Imperium leader due to interference from Goldberg. The legend was involved in a heated exchange with Gunther last year.

Since then, fans have been specualting about a potential feud between Bill Goldberg and Gunther. The highly-anticipated feud may finally start at WrestleMania 41, with Bill making his potential return to cost Gunther his title.

Ad

#2. Brock Lesnar could return and take out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk will battle each other in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. However, this could turn into something more as Brock Lesnar could make his epic return to WWE during the match.

As fans must be aware, Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner at The Show of Shows. The Wiseman may play a crucial role in The Best in the World's victory at the event.

Ad

Heyman could call upon his former client, Brock Lesnar, to help Punk defeat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While The Beast is currently on a hiatus, he didn't rule out the possibility of a potential return in his recent sighting.

Lesnar could return on Heyman's request and take out Roman and Seth, helping Punk emerge victorious. However, the ongoing legal battle against Vince McMahon might prevent him from returning to WWE.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns' new Wiseman & Enforcer could appear

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another potential direction could see Roman Reigns emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match due to interference from his new Wiseman and Enforcer. With Paul Heyman betraying the OTC's trust, Reigns could recruit a new Wiseman.

The OTC could have Solo Sikoa's father, Rikishi, return at The Show of Shows as his new Wiseman. However, Rikishi may not return alone. The veteran could be accompanied by Reigns' new Enforcer, Hikuleo.

Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga and is rumored to debut in the company shortly. He could debut as Roman Reigns' new Enforcer, and help him defeat Punk and Seth Rollins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More