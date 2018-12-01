Roman Reigns News: What happened backstage before Roman Reigns' leukemia announcement?

Roman Reigns announced that his leukemia was had returned on the 22nd October episode of WWE RAW. Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship and announced that he would have to step away from WWE.

Natalya recently described what it was like backstage during an interview with Planeta Wrestling.

Roman Reigns is a former 3-time WWE Champion and a former WWE Universal Champion. He's also won the 2015 Royal Rumble.

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Natalya described what it was like backstage the day Reigns made his announcement

That was really hard for all of us to be a part of that, and obviously way harder for Roman. Nobody knew as far as I knew that news was going to be delivered, Roman’s very private. We were kind of just told earlier in the day that there was something going on in the first hour of the show that we wouldn’t want to miss and everybody’s talking about it.”

“I remember that building being freezing cold and there was just this tension in the air all day long. When Roman walked to the ring I thought it was really weird he wasn’t wearing his wrestling costume, he was just wearing a shirt. I thought, ‘He has to say something serious.'”

“When he announced that he had leukemia and he had it for 11 years and it was back, everyone was just in shock. Some were in disbelief, some were crying, some people were just standing there frozen. Because Roman is our locker room leader, Roman is our Superman, Roman is the guy that all of us look up to backstage. He is like a general for us.”

