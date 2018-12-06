Roman Reigns News: Current Champion performs the Superman Punch at WWE Live Event

Rousey performed the Superman Punch during a match

What's the story?

We all remember the heartbreaking moment when Roman Reigns announced to the world that he will be taking time off to battle leukaemia. Ever since he's stepped away from RAW, the product has not been the same.

It has come to our attention that Ronda Rousey has begun using the Superman Punch at WWE Live Events now. Special thanks to Ringside News for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

It will go down as one of the most depressing days in the illustrious history of sports entertainment. Roman Reigns would announce that he's been battling leukaemia for the last eleven years and thereafter, relinquished his Universal Championship on television.

Ronda Rousey has been the cornerstone for the RAW Women's Division. She's perhaps the biggest star on the show following Roman Reigns' departure and is scheduled to defend her title against Nia Jax at WWE TLC. Roman Reigns was considered to be the locker room leader and his departure affected almost everyone in the locker room.

The heart of the matter

The Superman Punch was a signature move of Roman Reigns, one that he busted out in all of his matches. While it was never a finisher, it was still one of the moves that he was best known for, during his whole WWE run.

Ronda Rousey recently unleashed the move at a WWE Live Event, as a tribute to the locker room leader. It remains to be seen if this was a one off deal or if she'll continue to do this, and possibly even bring it to RAW someday.

What's next?

It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will return to RAW for his next run. Whenever that is, I'm sure he'll receive a hero's welcome from the WWE Universe. Without a shadow of a doubt, he's a complete babyface now.

What do you think of Ronda Rousey's tribute to Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

