Roman Reigns News: Huge appearance confirmed for The Big Dog in 2019

Roman Reigns will make a public appearance very soon

What's the story?

Roman Reigns tragically announced he'd be stepping away from WWE on October 22nd's episode of Monday Night Raw, relinquishing the belt and taking time off to deal with Leukemia.

While Reigns has stayed relatively quiet as he fights some personal battles, Autorama have confirmed that The Big Dog will appear at World of Wheels in Pittsburgh in the new year.

In case you didn't know...

Almost three months ago on RAW, Roman Reigns shocked the world when he revealed the devastating news that he had been in remission with Leukemia for the past 11 years but, having overcome the disease once, it's now back and he's having to step away from wrestling in order to try and deal with his health issues.

Roman Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship to chants of, "Thank you, Roman" before going backstage and being emotionally embraced by a plethora of WWE Superstars, performers and officials.

The heart of the matter

After it was reported last month that Roman Reigns appeared at WWE's Tribute To The Troops event, to be shown on USA Network on December 20th, Reigns has now been confirmed for an appearance at the World of Wheels exhibition this February.

.Reigns will be meeting fans at the Celebrity Stage of World of Wheels on Friday 8th February 2019 between 6-8 pm at the event in Pittsburgh.

Reigns will appear at World of Wheels

What's next?

Well, while updates on Reigns' health have been scarce, it can only be good news that The Big Dog is being confirmed for public appearances.

Will he appear on the Tribute to the Troops WWE broadcast? As far as that goes, we'll have to wait to the 20th to find out, but Pittsburgh locals can now make plans to meet Reigns in February next year!

