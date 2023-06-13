Roman Reigns' old opponent could become the surprise 7th member in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Roman Reigns' old opponent Logan Paul is returning to Monday Night RAW next week. It's the first appearance he will have made since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, and as of now, we're not sure what exactly his appearance could be about. However, it's possible that he could have a bigger impact.

The Maverick has gotten a lot of acclaim in the wrestling space in the last year ever since he decided to step into the ring. In only his third match, he faced Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia and fell short despite an incredible effort.

As of now, the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches have six participants each, and the Men's match is fully booked.

Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, and Damian Priest will be fighting for the chance to become the Undisputed Universal Champion or World Heavyweight Champion.

It wouldn't be the first time that a surprise star was added at the last minute. In fact, last year, after Austin Theory lost his US title to Bobby Lashley, he was added to the Men's MITB ladder match, which he won.

A few years ago, Brock Lesnar did the same. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns' former title challenger on RAW next week.

