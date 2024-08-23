Roman Reigns outta nowhere, huge title match canceled? 3 last-minute twists Triple H can reveal on WWE SmackDown tonight

We are only a few hours away from WWE SmackDown. Triple H has booked a compelling show for tonight. Three matches have been announced for this week's Friday Night Show, including two title matches. That said, The Game may have other surprises in store for the blue brand's show.

Here, we look at three last-minute twists Triple H can book for WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#3. Roman Reigns shows up outta nowhere

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam and appeared on SmackDown in the following weeks, single-handedly destroying Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline on the blue brand. That was until last week when Jacob Fatu returned from his injury and subjected the Original Tribal Chief to a brutal attack.

The former Universal Champion has not been advertised for tonight's edition of the blue brand. However, in a shocking turn of events, Roman could give Solo's Bloodline a taste of its own medicine by launching a vicious attack from behind during the faction's promo segment.

Alternatively, Roman could cost The Bloodline the WWE Tag Team Title by interfering in a potential scenario when the referee is knocked out.

#2. WWE Tag Team Championship match canceled

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are scheduled to put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line tonight against the Street Profits, who defeated #DIY last week to earn a shot at the title.

The Bloodline habitually uses its number advantage to decimate its opponent. Hence, the Solo-led faction could take out the Street Profits before the match, leading to the title match getting canceled.

Later, the Triple H-led creative team could book a Triple Threat Match for the tag title by inserting #DIY into the mix at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

#1. AJ Styles returns and attacks LA Knight after The Megastar's title defense

AJ Styles has not appeared on WWE television since Clash at the Castle, where he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes in an ''I Quit'' Match. Before locking horns with The American Nightmare, the Phenomenal One was embroiled in an intense rivalry with LA Knight.

The Megastar will defend his United States Championship against Santos Escobar tonight. There's a high chance he would retain his gold, following which Styles can make a surprise return on the blue brand and attack Knight. This would set up a massive title feud for LA Knight and would also allow Styles to pursue a heel run as he intends.

