Roman Reigns pitches WrestleMania dream match against a retired legend

Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is widely expected to face The Fiend for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, however, The Big Dog already knows what he wants for the 37th edition of the Show of Shows.

As confirmed by WWE, WrestleMania 37 will take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2021 and Reigns has a massive match in mind for the show.

During a recent WrestleMania 37 press conference, Reigns said that he would love to face The Rock at the Grandest Stage Of Them All next year.

He sent a message to Dwayne Johnson while speaking to the members of the press who were present at the SoFi Stadium.

Here's what Reigns had to say:

I said it earlier man, if there's a stadium, hey DJ, check it out! Not bad, right? I mean, everyone's always dream matching me and him. First of all, it's family, so it's love but, if there was going to be an event to compete in, to perform in, a venue to hold that mass scale of attention that he is going to bring, it's right in your backyard, you know what I mean, you don't have to go far.

.@WWERomanReigns makes his pitch to @TheRock — one more WrestleMania match at SoFi Stadium in LA. What say you, DJ? pic.twitter.com/XhcaphVPRf — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 11, 2020

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in August last year, Rock confirmed that he'd quietly retired from in-ring competition.

However, we all know that is just temporary and that The Great One will end up wrestling again when he gets some time off from his busy schedule, and we're sure he would love to mix it up with his Samoan cousin when he gets back into the squared circle.

