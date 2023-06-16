Roman Reigns' plot thickens: When was the last time WWE Payback was held?

The sports entertainment giant recently announced the return of WWE Payback on their official social networking handles. The Premium Live Event returns to the company after three long years. While there are numerous major events every year, why is Payback close to Roman Reigns' heart?

At SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns changed the game as he transformed himself into The Tribal Chief. On August 30th 2020, Bray Wyatt was scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at Payback. The match at the premium live event initially began as a singles clash as Reigns didn't sign the contract to compete.

However, as the match reached its end, the ring was destroyed and so were both the competitors. Reigns saw this as the perfect opportunity, walked out to the stage, signed the contract and entered the match.

Within a few mins, he won the Universal Championship by pinning Braun Strowman. The match at Payback marked the beginning of Roman Reigns' title run which has now crossed over 1000 days.

WWE Payback could be interesting for Roman Reigns if a certain superstar decides to take him down memory lane

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen since his initial interactions with Bobby Lashley leading up to WrestleMania. There were rumors of him suffering an injury months after his thunderous return to WWE.

If anytime is the perfect time for Wyatt to return to the company, it is in August building up to WWE Payback. Bray Wyatt lost his title to Roman Reigns at the same premium live event back in 2020, however, he never received his rematch.

His return could bring the audience an extraordinary rivalry. Both superstars are on another level when it comes to character work and storytelling. The feud could easily be the storyline of the year if this happens.

It is rumored that Wyatt will return as The Fiend and not the character we saw develop from Extreme Rules onwards. This is a match three years in the making and this is what the fans need.

Would you like to see Wyatt vs Reigns at WWE Payback 2023? Sound off in the comments below!

