Roman Reigns' potential betrayer; Former WWE Champion to return after 547 days? 5 Stars who could receive the loudest pop at the 2025 Royal Rumble

Triple H will likely leave no stone unturned in making the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble a huge show. The first PLE of the year could pack a few surprises for fans.

The traditional 30-participant men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are arguably the two most entertaining matches each year. Fans patiently wait to see which one of their favorite stars will book their ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The surprise entrants in such matches usually earn the loudest pops of the night, making the entire show more memorable.

Take a look at the five WWE stars who could receive the loudest pops at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. Randy Orton could return soon

Randy Orton was shelved by his former teammate Kevin Owens after a vicious Package Piledriver on the November 8, 2024 episode of SmackDown. The Viper has been away from the blue brand and is patiently waiting to mark his return.

Orton could return to a huge pop from fans if he interferes in Kevin Owens’ match against Cody Rhodes. He could receive an even bigger pop if he appears as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Randy Orton’s return at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames match earned him a huge pop. He could get an even bigger one this year.

#4. Becky Lynch's return at WWE RAW's Netflix was halted

Becky Lynch was rumored for an appearance at RAW’s Netflix premiere. However, Triple H and his team seem to have held her back for something bigger.

The Man has been on a break and will likely return to compete on the RAW brand. She could mark her in-ring return as an entrant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Becky Lynch could enter the match late and earn a huge pop from fans. Her entry would make her a favorite to win the contest.

The Man has had several top moments in her WWE career, and she could earn another one at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#3. Roman Reigns has announced himself for the 2025 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in WWE. The OTC proved himself to the world by defeating Solo Sikoa to become the Only Tribal Chief on RAW’s Netflix premiere.

Paul Heyman has announced that Reigns will be entering the Rumble to win the match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While he is the only announced star on this list as of today, he could still receive a monstrous pop at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Many fans expect Roman Reigns to win the match. His immense star power will immediately get fans to cheer for him as soon as his music hits.

#2. The Rock could punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41

The Rock seems to have settled down in his role at the top of TKO Group. His recent actions have made some WWE fans believe that he is done wrestling in the ring.

He emerged during RAW’s Netflix premiere to crown Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. The Rock appeared on the following episode of NXT to cut a mean promo.

The Final Boss could do the unthinkable and enter the 2025 Royal Rumble at No. 30. He could quickly eliminate some stars before betraying and eliminating Roman Reigns last to win the match.

His appearance and win could earn a humongous pop from fans. The Rock could then go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a major swerve.

#1. Brock Lesnar's return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble could be massive

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate was allegedly alluded to in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, and WWE has seemingly distanced itself from the star.

However, things could change for the better come Royal Rumble, and Brock Lesnar could be set to appear for the company again. In that case, he could enter the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match as one of the biggest surprise entrants. It would be his first in-ring appearance in 547 days since his last match.

His appearance would likely draw the biggest pop of the night, as many fans want him back in the squared circle. He could immediately become the favorite to win the contest and head to WrestleMania.

