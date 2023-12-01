Roman Reigns to be punished by major WWE Superstar for the actions of The Bloodline? Exploring potential swerve

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Crown Jewel when he was able to successfully defend his Championship against LA Knight.

In his absence, Randy Orton has made his WWE return and made it clear that he wants to get revenge on The Bloodline. While Orton was able to mend fences with Jey Uso, it was clear that he was heading to SmackDown this week with revenge on his mind.

It was announced yesterday that Roman Reigns will be making his return to SmackDown on December 15th, which is just two weeks away and it could be to address and then potentially be attacked by The Viper.

If Orton is able to find a way past Jimmy Uso this week and Solo Sikoa next week then he will only have Reigns left, and even though he wasn't part of the beatdown that sidelined Orton for 18 months, he was the one who gave the orders.

Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns could be WWE's long-term plan

Roman Reigns doesn't currently have a challenger for The Royal Rumble next month, but if Orton is able to prove that he is on the same level as The Tribal Chief then he could be the one to step in.

Orton has had several showdowns with Reigns in the past, but if he makes his return to WWE in two weeks and is attacked by The Apex Predator, then it may be enough to fuel him to push for a match.

Reigns has several other SmackDown appearances scheduled for January and it could be to build towards this match if Orton wants to make him pay for the actions of The Bloodline.

