Roman Reigns reacts to reaching major WWE milestone

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has reacted to reaching the impressive milestone of 365 days as Universal Champion.

Reigns won the Universal title exactly a year ago at WWE Payback and had a message for fans upon completing 365 days as the top titleholder. Being a man of few words, The Tribal Chief finished off his tweet in a single sentence and ordered the WWE Universe to celebrate him. Check out the tweet below:

365 days as Your Universal Heavyweight Champion… #CelebrateMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 30, 2021

Roman Reigns is having the best run of his career on SmackDown

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 following a months-long hiatus. Reigns attacked The Fiend and Braun Strowman to end the show and fans were surprised to see him displaying heelish tendencies.

He then aligned with Paul Heyman soon after in another major surprise, but this was only the beginning. At WWE Payback on August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend and Strowman in a triple threat match to become the new Universal Champion.

Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord https://t.co/J2r4RRU67J — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 24, 2021

With the win, Reigns' path of destruction kicked off on WWE SmackDown. Over the next 12 months, he put down big names like Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and John Cena. Many fans deem his WrestleMania 37 victory over Edge and Bryan as the most impressive of the bunch, as he pinned both opponents at the same time to retain the belt.

Reigns was confronted by his arch-rival Brock Lesnar following a big win over Cena at SummerSlam, and it's safe to say that these two behemoths are set to collide somewhere down the line.

He is scheduled to defend the Universal title against Finn Balor on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Can Balor become Universal Champion again? If not, who do you think will be the one to put Reigns down? Sound off in the comments section below!

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry