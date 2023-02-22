Roman Reigns' real height: This surprising WWE star is taller than him

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is undoubtedly the biggest star in the wrestling industry today. For over three years, many legends have taken a trip to his "Island of Relevancy" and acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

In his historic world championship reign, he has defeated many superstars shorter than him, who were no match for his size and strength. Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and more recently, Sami Zayn, all in the classic underdog role, took the fight to The Head of The Table.

As physically imposing as the champion is, Roman Reigns' height is 6' 3''. Hence, many of his former rivals and current WWE Superstars are taller than him. In some cases, the size difference is more pronounced and apparent. Braun Strowman and The Undertaker towered over The Tribal Chief.

However, there are slight variations in height that come as a surprise. Standing at 6' 5'', Randy Orton is just two inches taller than Roman Reigns. The Viper has a leaner physique than The Tribal Chief. Considering that Reigns has more muscle mass, Orton's size advantage over him is virtually insignificant.

Orton didn't tower over Reigns as Strowman and Taker did. Furthermore, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion lifted The Apex Predator for the Samoan Drop more smoothly than the power maneuvers he executed on his much taller foes.

Reigns' height disadvantage against taller competitors like Edge and Randy Orton is compensated for by his core strength and prowess. As such, the playing field is leveled.

Roman Reigns' height and looks make him a future Hollywood megastar

The Apex Predator also stated that he would outlast Roman Reigns in WWE because he thinks that the 37-year-old mega superstar would run to Hollywood, much like his predecessors in John Cena and The Rock.

Reigns has already taken on a reduced wrestling role, making a multitude of public appearances. The Tribal Chief most recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Much like his fellow Anoa'i family member, The Rock, he has the physical capabilities and passion to enter the film industry and become a Hollywood megastar.

His acting career hasn't taken off yet, but his wrestling career has been memorable thus far. The Head of the Table continues to rule his yard in WWE and "The Island of Relevancy" with an iron fist.

