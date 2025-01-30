Roman Reigns to remove OG Bloodline member for conspiring behind his back at Royal Rumble? Exploring possible WWE swerve

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV since his victory against Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on the RAW debut on Netflix. The OTC is set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year, aiming to get the Undisputed WWE Championship back in his hands.

While Reigns has his own goals set, there is a chance he might remove Paul Heyman for conspiring behind his back. The Hall of Famer has been making moves behind the screens that could have a huge impact on WrestleMania plans for a few stars.

One of them came right before the Men's Survivor Series WarGames Match when he sought help from CM Punk to join the OG Bloodline as the fifth member. While The Best in the World agreed to team up with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline at the premium live event, he walked out that night with a 'favor' from Heyman which remains in his pocket.

While any detail about the favor is yet to be disclosed, it is clear that CM Punk could use it at a place and time of his choosing, depending on the situation, to accomplish his goals at WrestleMania. The Second City Saint is also set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year and is among some of the biggest names that have declared their entry in the battle royal so far.

While the excitement for the premium live event is at an all-time high, there are a lot of rumblings that Punk will use his favor at the Royal Rumble. The Best in the World could maybe use the favor to get a favorable entry in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, with half of the battlefield cleared by the time he enters.

This could lead to Roman Reigns removing Paul Heyman from his faction, for pulling the strings backstage to help Punk, rather than The Tribal Chief himself.

(Readers are reminded that this is purely speculative and may not reflect actual events)

Will we see CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania is around the corner and WWE has already started shaping up the storylines for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Earlier, rumors of a potential Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk match surfaced online, which was considered to be a great idea by many in the WWE Universe.

However, an update from WrestleVotes claimed that while the match was on the table for WrestleMania, the Stamford-based company is seemingly not ready to showcase the match at The Show of Shows this year.

While there is uncertainty over Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania, time will tell what WWE has in store for the OTC next.

