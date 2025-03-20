Roman Reigns to return with 6'8" giant & legend, New Tribal Chief? 3 Predictions for WWE SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE SmackDown will emanate live from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. The company has announced a stacked lineup for the show.

Apart from some big clashes, the show will see the return of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, with the trio expected to come face-to-face for the first time since the OTC's return last week. This could be a very eventful editon of the blue brand.

On that note, here are three last-minute predictions for WWE SmackDown this week:

#3. Jacob Fatu could attack Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

WWE has been teasing the implosion of the new Bloodline over the last few weeks, as tensions have been brewing between the faction's leader Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The growing differences between the stars could lead to The Street Champion's ousting from the faction this week on WWE SmackDown.

As fans must be aware, Jacob Fatu will take on Braun Strowman in a singles match on Friday's show. However, the clash may not end well for The Samoan Werewolf as the creative team could have Solo Sikoa inadvertently cost his stablemate a potential win.

This angle could then lead to an irate Fatu attacking Solo Sikoa, kicking him out of the new Bloodline. The behemoth may not stop there as he could go on to proclaim himself as the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, sending a message to Roman Reigns.

#2. Kevin Owens could get the better of Randy Orton

Kevin Owens has been involved in a program with Randy Orton on the blue brand. While The Viper has had the upperhand in this feud so far, things may turn out differently on WWE SmackDown this week.

Owens could potentially blindside Orton before launching a brutal attack on him. The Prizefighter could lay waste to The Legend Killer, sending him a strong message in the process.

#1. Roman Reigns could return with Hikuleo and Paul Heyman

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face-off on WWE SmackDown this week. However, the OTC may not return alone.

Apart from his Wiseman, Paul Heyman alongside him, Reigns could also be accompanied by Hikuleo. The 6'8" giant, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, reportedly signed with WWE last year.

Reigns may feel that he can't physically best both CM Punk and Seth Rollins alone, so he could return with Hikuelo to help him in his war against The Visionary and The Best in the World.

