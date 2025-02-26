Roman Reigns to return at Elimination Chamber 2025 to confront 17-time WWE champion? It's NOT Seth Rollins!

Roman Reigns has been on hiatus since his loss in the Men's Royal Rumble match. CM Punk eliminated The Undisputed Tribal Chief, despite them teaming up last year, which left Reigns shocked. Things took a turn for the worse when Rollins crushed Roman’s head twice with his signature stomp. With The Show of Shows approaching, fans are eagerly anticipating Reigns’ much-anticipated comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, some reports suggest that the entire storyline involving The OTC being taken out by Rollins was designed to keep him away from the 2025 Elimination Chamber, as the company had no plans for him at the Toronto-based PLE. Despite all the reports and rumors, Roman Reigns could make a surprising return at Elimination Chamber 2025 and confront The Rock.

The Original Tribal Chief could go off on Rock for making an offer to Rhodes without consulting his Tribal Chief. The Final Boss acknowledged Roman as The Undisputed Tribal Chief and awarded him the Ula Fala on RAW’s Netflix debut.

Reigns' comeback would be another major surprise, potentially creating a triple-threat-like situation between Roman, Rock, and Cody. That said, the aforementioned angle remains speculative at this time.

Roman Reigns breaks his silence on facing The Rock at WrestleMania

The potential bout between The OTC and The Final Boss is among the top dream matches in WWE. Last year, fans came closest to witnessing this mega bout. However, after facing significant backlash for denying Rhodes his opportunity, the Stamford-based promotion had to retract its original plans.

During a post-show press conference for RAW’s debut on Netflix, Roman Reigns was asked about his dream match against The Final Boss. The Original Tribal Chief was questioned whether the match between him and Rock would take place this year. To this, Reigns simply stated he would leave it to the fans, as they know their job better.

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," he said.

With The Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Reigns in the coming months.

