Roman Reigns to return with new character, Becky Lynch retires & more - 5 major swerves that could hit WWE in 2024

It's now halfway through 2024 and it could be argued that this year has been one of WWE's most successful as the first following the merger. There are still six more months of 2024 left and SummerSlam is right around the corner, which means there could be some major swerves still yet to come.

The following list looks at four of the biggest possible swerves that could be coming in 2024.

#5. Roman Reigns returns as a face

Expand Tweet

Trending

Roman Reigns was the biggest heel in WWE when he was defeated at WrestleMania XL by Cody Rhodes. This ended a four-year unbeaten run and after Reigns left the arena that night, he didn't return yet.

The Bloodline has since kicked out Jimmy Uso and recruited Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, but it seems that Reigns no longer has a handle on his family, and his return could finally establish him as a face. If Reigns were to form his own Bloodline against Solo Sikoa's, he could become a well-liked star in WWE again.

#4. Otis betrays Chad Gable

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable has had a major change of attitude following his failure to capture the Intercontinental Championship and he appears to be taking it out on the Alpha Academy. The one person who has taken the brunt of his abuse is Otis, who has continually been pushed into doing things he doesn't want to do.

Otis has teased turning on Gable and the WWE Universe has been pushing for him to betray him finally but WWE could be waiting to build this one up for the right moment.

#3. Rhea Ripley takes back the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley is on a hiatus

Rhea Ripley has been on the shelf for the past month after it was revealed that she had suffered a shoulder injury in the backstage attack at the hands of Liv Morgan. Morgan has since been able to take her Women's World Championship and appears to have infiltrated The Judgment Day, with Mami yet to respond to her actions.

Ripley has been looking good in her recent Instagram updates, which has led to speculation that she could return before the end of 2024 and take back her Women's World Championship, but will The Judgment Day still be together?

#2. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and destroys The Bloodline

Brock Lesnar hasn't been since for almost a year

Brock Lesnar was expected to make his return at the Royal Rumble back in January but recent personal issues have meant that his return to the company has been delayed.

Triple H noted that he is still a superstar and while there may be no plans for his return at present, it's clear that Lesnar will be able to overcome this latest setback and return to WWE in the coming months. One way to ensure WWE SummerSlam is a success is to book the return of Lesnar and allow him to destroy Solo Sikoa since he has already had a lengthy back-and-forth with Roman Reigns.

#1. Becky Lynch retires

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is now a free agent, the former Women's World Champion is yet to sign a new deal with WWE and is reportedly looking to work on projects outside of the ring for the next few months. Lynch also wants to spend some time with her daughter and husband, who is out currently injured.

Lynch's reluctance to sign a new deal could also possibly mean that she has nothing left to accomplish in WWE since The Man has already smashed many of the proverbial glass ceilings that once kept the women's division at bay. Could this finally lead to Lynch making the decision to walk away?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback