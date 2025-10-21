Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since his loss at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event against Bronson Reed, after The Usos made the mistake of running out to save him from the Brons' ambush. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the OTC's comeback.

Ad

The Stamford-based promotion has been visibly assembling a saga within the OG Bloodline, where Jey Uso has been trying to follow Reigns' advice by only focusing on himself. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso still wants to operate like The Usos did, with each having the other's back. The change in the mindset has caused issues between the twins, with Big Jim telling his twin that he sounds like the OTC and has changed. Tonight's WWE RAW saw tensions brewing further as Jey eliminated Jimmy to punch his ticket to SNME.

Ad

Trending

In a shocking twist, the Original Tribal Chief may return on the upcoming episode of the red brand, and he could punish Big Jim for one reason: distracting Jey from his goal. The leader of the OG Bloodline could manipulate Main Event Uso to the extent that his twin gets jealous of his singles success, which may raise more tensions in the ongoing arch.

Moreover, Reigns could also blame Jimmy for his actions at WWE Crown Jewel, accusing him of being the one who forced the former World Heavyweight Champion to rush in during his bout. This all may lead to a major Bloodline storyline moving forward.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Jey Uso could reclaim the big prize in WWE

The Yeet Master used his veteran in-ring experience and won the Battle Royal on the latest episode of the flagship show to determine CM Punk's challenger for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, it is official that Jey will be locking horns with the Best in the World in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event for the title on November 1.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating an epic battle and looking forward to seeing who will capture the world title and replace Rollins as the red brand's champion. Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More