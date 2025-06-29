Roman Reigns to return and re-form The Bloodline, huge return? 5 WWE stars who can align with Jacob Fatu following Night of Champions

The Bloodline Saga took another turn when Jacob Fatu betrayed Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank, costing him the ladder match. At Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa defeated Fatu to become the new United States Champion after getting help from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and a debuting Tala Tonga.
Now that Jacob Fatu is outnumbered four to one following Night of Champions, here is a list of potential stars who could ally themselves with the Samoan Werewolf:
#5. Jey Uso
Ever since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW a few weeks ago, Jey has not been able to regain his momentum on the RAW roster. It might be time for the YEET master to return to SmackDown.
Despite all of their previous issues, Jey Uso could lend a helping hand to the Samoan Werewolf on SmackDown. He could ally with Fatu to take down the new version of Solo's Bloodline.
#4. Zilla Fatu
Jacob Fatu could follow in the footsteps of Solo and recruit members from outside of WWE. He could bring in another real-life Bloodline member to fight off Solo's new group. He could bring in the son of the late-great Umaga, Zilla Fatu, as his new ally.
Zilla has gained much praise online for his work in Reality of Wrestling and House of Glory, and he would make a great ally for the Samoan Werewolf. The two could give Solo a taste of his own medicine.
#3. Rikishi
The former United States Champion could surprise the WWE Universe and his former tag team partner by bringing in a legend. Jacob Fatu could ally with the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi, in a shocking twist.
Rikishi could be the voice of reason between the two groups, and when Solo doesn't listen, he could teach him a lesson along with Fatu. The two could go on a short but memorable run together on SmackDown.
#2. Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes has been the ultimate babyface for the past few years, trying to help out everyone he can. He has actively fought against dominant factions like The Bloodline, New Bloodline, and The Judgment Day in the past.
He could continue to be the ultimate babyface and join Jacob Fatu in his fight against Solo and his group. SummerSlam is still a few weeks away, and in that time, he could help Jacob even the odds against Solo before his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena.
#1. Roman Reigns
The Tribal Chief hasn't been on WWE programming ever since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Recent reports suggest that he is going to return with a new character sometime before SummerSlam.
Roman Reigns could return with a new babyface gimmick before the Biggest Party of the Summer. He could try to help out his family member, Jacob Fatu, in his fight against Solo. He could even assist him in regaining the United States Championship, if they choose to battle the Street Champion's new faction together.
