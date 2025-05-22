Roman Reigns to return to WWE with 45-year-old megastar? Exploring the possibility

Yesterday, it was reported that Roman Reigns is set to feature in an upcoming live-action adaptation of the iconic video game series Street Fighter. The OTC has become far more absent from WWE programming in recent years, with the temptation of Hollywood seemingly becoming more and more alluring.

One of Reigns' co-stars in Street Fighter is Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. With WWE now looking to bring in more mainstream stars to their shows since the move to Netflix, the company may have Reigns return to WWE later in the year alongside the 45-year-old megastar as they look to promote their upcoming film.

With his connection to The Rock well established and having been the top guy in WWE for many years, the time for Reigns to go to Hollywood on a more full-time basis may soon be approaching.

Current WWE Superstar praises Roman Reigns

Having been the face of the company for well over a decade, The Tribal Chief has garnered a lot of respect from his fellow performers.

One person who has well and truly bought into the aura and presence of Roman Reigns is Logan Paul, who recently sang the former WWE Champion's praise on his Impaulsive podcast.

"You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room, and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said. [From 1:34:00 to 1:34:20]

Check out the full video below:

Despite having only been in WWE for a few years, Logan Paul has shown that he can go toe-to-toe with the best, including Reigns, with the pair having faced off in a show-stealing event at Crown Jewel in 2022

