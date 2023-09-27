Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE next month after taking several weeks away and allowing the issues within The Bloodline to resolve themselves.

It's currently unclear what Roman Reigns will be up to when he returns to SmackDown in just over two weeks' time, but it could be so that he can officially add Jimmy Uso back to The Bloodline and begin putting plans in place for Survivor Series.

Reigns is expected to defend his championship in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE's final pay-per-view of the year, but The Bloodline will be expected to play their part in the annual Survivor Series match, and at the moment, Team Roman is light on a few teammates.

Even if Jimmy Uso is added back to the family, that still means that there are only three members of the group, and at the moment, they only really have The Judgment Day to rely on if they need more allies.

Will Roman Reigns recruit new Bloodline members?

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are currently the only remaining members of The Bloodline since Jimmy Uso chose to leave the family after he attacked Reigns in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year.

Sikoa has seemingly been left dealing with several issues alone and unable to talk to Roman Reigns since he's been awol. The Street Champion also only has the backup of his brother Jimmy at the minute, which has led to many fans believing that The Bloodline is over.

There are several stars in the company who could be added to The Bloodline, including Ava Raine from NXT and even Tamina and Nia Jax following her return, so Reigns does have several options.

