Roman Reigns to return to WWE during Gunther vs. Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event? How it is possible

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins launched a beatdown on the OTC, and fans have been eagerly waiting for his comeback. Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 appears as the perfect timing for the Tribal Chief’s return.

In a shocking twist, Roman Reigns could return during the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Goldberg and Gunther. Seth Rollins will likely try to recreate the Heist of the Century by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, the Original Tribal Chief could ruin his former Shield brother's moment by returning and stopping him from cashing in his briefcase and destroying The Visionary and his entire heel faction. Thus, laying the groundwork for his feud against Rollins and company at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Roman Reigns' WWE return won’t last long

While the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is heavily rumored to return and compete in a match at the first two-night SummerSlam next month from the MetLife Stadium for the first time since WrestleMania, where he competed in a Triple Threat main event match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Reigns will likely continue his feud with Rollins and his heel faction and might wrestle in a singles bout against his former Shield brother. However, he may immediately leave the Stamford-based promotion after The Biggest Party of the Summer and go on another hiatus, as he is scheduled to shoot his upcoming Hollywood project Street Fighter in August, in which he will be playing a villainous character.

It will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns returns to the Stamford-based promotion at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL this weekend or if Triple H-led creative has something else planned for the Original Tribal Chief.

