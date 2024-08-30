Roman Reigns returns to save 9-time champion, Cody Rhodes turns heel? - 5 potential finishes to Undisputed WWE Championship match at Bash in Berlin

One of the biggest matches at Bash in Berlin will see Cody Rhodes put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens. Speculations over the finish of this match have been running wild since it was made official on SmackDown. But this title bout could also see two former World Champions make their presence known.

Here, we look at five potential finishes to Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Cody Rhodes pins Kevin Owens and attacks him

Ever since Cody Rhodes granted Kevin Owens a title shot, he has been warned about the latter potentially betraying him. The two openly addressed KO's history of turning on his former friend, with the former Universal Champion insisting that he doesn't have similar intentions against The American Nightmare.

However, there have been moments that could raise doubts in Cody's mind, and he may attack Owens out of caution after retaining his title. While many expect Owens to turn heel, their match at Bash in Berlin could see Triple H book a shocking heel turn that will see Cody Rhodes turn on his friend. This would add new excitement to his title reign and would undoubtedly be a dramatic decision featuring one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

#2. The Bloodline interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match

Cody Rhodes was involved in an intense feud with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline before moving to a new chapter. The new Tribal Cheif is desperate to bring the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back to his faction despite failing at SummerSlam.

Sikoa had asked for a title rematch, but Cody Rhodes chose Kevin Owens as his next challenger. The new Bloodline leader could get his revenge at Bash in Berlin by interfering in the title match, attacking Cody Rhodes, and allowing him to retain the title via disqualification. This would protect KO and may set up a massive opportunity for Roman Reigns to return.

#3. Roman Reigns saves Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin

Roman Reigns cost Solo Sikoa his title shot at SummerSlam and held the upper hand in his feud with The Bloodline until Jacob Fatu returned. The Sikoa-run faction brutally attacked The Original Tribal Chief, following which the latter went missing from SmackDown.

If The Bloodline are to intervene in the title match at Bash in Berlin, they may attack both Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens after the match. Roman Reigns could make a massive return to save KO, one of his oldest nemesis. This may see their story come a full circle at the upcoming PLE while Reigns simultaneously reminds the WWE Universe of his position in the title picture.

#4. Kevin Owens loses and turns heel at WWE Bash in Berlin

This could arguably be the most likely outcome of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin. The two superstars have worked together against The Bloodline and are great friends on and off-screen. But it would not be wise to ignore that part of Owens' persona that fights for the "prize."

The return of Pop-up Powerbomb as his finisher further indicates that Kevin Owens could once again turn into The Prizefighter after losing to Cody Rhodes in their title bout. The loss may prompt KO to betray his friend and chase the gold.

#5. Cody Rhodes wins and gets challenged by Randy Orton

The Undisputed WWE Championship is unlikely to change hands at Bash in Berlin. However, the creative team could use Kevin Owens' loss to plant seeds of a potential betrayal for a long-term storyline. Triple H evidently prefers well-drawn narratives for intense rivalries and may use KO's real-life contract status to promote realistic storytelling. Thus, Cody Rhodes may pin Owens at Bash in Berlin, and the latte might not turn heel.

However, The American Nightmare could still see his friend Randy Orton as his next challenger. The Viper will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. If he fails, the legendary star could immediately set his sights on a different World Title. It is worth noting that Orton was spotted eyeing Cody's belt while helping him during his feud with The Bloodline and may demand an opportunity for himself after seeing how Owens was granted a title shot.

