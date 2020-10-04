Roman Reigns reveals what he has learned from The Rock

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam before quickly aligning himself with Paul Heyman. Reigns went on to win the WWE Universal Championship at Payback in a triple threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Roman Reigns recently defended the Universal Championship successfully against his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions.

Roman Reigns opens up about what he has learned from The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on the Load Management podcast. The Tribal Chief discussed a number of topics during the podcast, including his relationship with The Rock and what he has learned from him.

Just be kind to others. No matter where you find yourself, try to give back as much as possible and help those when you can. Obviously, when you’re in that type of situation, there’s gonna be a lot of people and a lot of hands out there that wanna be filled. But when you can, be as genuine as possible, and help out as many people as you can. That word “genuine” really rings true with him, especially seeing him at work. He’s the No. 1 guy and the biggest draw in all of Hollywood and entertainment. They shoot him first and he’s still hanging out when they flip the whole scene so the other actor can read to him and have that line of sight. He’s obviously busy – I know on Hobbs and Shaw he was still working heavily on his tequila and trying to get that figured out and probably had like three more projects in line……but he’s still very hands-on with the creative process. When you’re at that level and you’re the busiest dude in the world and you still have time to say hi to the lighting guy or the crew guy over here….it’s really cool. He’s very smart about how to structure his day, and he still works extremely hard. He treats everybody as if he was on the comedown. H/T: 411Mania

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso omce again at the WWE Hell In A Cell PPV. Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a Hell In A Cell match.