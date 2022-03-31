"Run of a lifetime" - Roman Reigns reveals his next move after his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns has revealed what his next move would be after the match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. According to the WWE Universal Champion, he will close this chapter of his career and move on, suggesting that the Reigns-Lesnar rivalry will be settled once and for all.

Reigns and Lesnar have previously faced each other at the Show Of Shows. The pair have collided at WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34. Interestingly enough, Reigns is yet to beat The Beast Incarnate at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking on The Tonight Show, Reigns claimed that he has solidified his place as the greatest champion in modern WWE history. He believes a win over Lesnar will put him on a level above everyone else. Reigns said:

"It's checkmate. It's time that we close this chapter and move on. You know, for me, I've been on the run of a lifetime. I think I've solidified myself clearly in the modern day as the greatest champion to be a part of WWE. For me to get past this chapter of Brock Lesnar, I think it puts me on a playing field, on a level that no one else can touch." (From 7:14 onwards)

Roman Reigns' former opponent AJ Styles recently backed The Tribal Chief to win at WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has faced both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the past. However, The Phenomenal One seems more impressed with Reigns' current run in WWE. The 44-year-old has backed The Tribal Chief to come out victorious at the Show Of Shows.

Styles recently told NDTV Sports:

"I have been in the ring with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is one of the strongest opponents that I have encountered in my career, but I do not know, there is a weird dynamic between Roman and Brock because they have been in the ring so many times and I do not know, it is hard to say what the outcome is going to be. If I had to put money on someone, it would probably be on Roman Reigns, he is in a class of his own right now." (H/T NDTV Sports)

Reigns will aim to extend his historic run as the WWE Universal Champion by beating Brock Lesnar in a few days. The Head of the Table has already beaten The Beast Incarnate once during his current reign as the Universal Champion in 2021.

