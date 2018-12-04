Roman Reigns News: Huge update on The Big Dog's return to WWE

Reigns vacated the Universal Championship this week on RAW.

What's the story?

Roman Reigns tragically announced he'd be stepping away from WWE on October 22nd's episode of Monday Night Raw, relinquishing the belt and taking time off to deal with Leukemia.

However, some good news has emerged today as PW Insider reports that Roman Reigns is at WWE's Tribute To The Troops event in Ft Hood, Texas.

In case you didn't know...

Two months ago on RAW, Roman Reigns shocked the world when he revealed the devastating news that he had been in remission with Leukemia for the past 11 years but, having overcome the disease once, it's now back and he's having to step away from wrestling in order to try and deal with his health issues.

Roman Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship to chants of, "Thank you, Roman" before going backstage and being emotionally embraced by a plethora of WWE Superstars.

The heart of the matter

PW Insider has reported that Roman Reigns is in Ft Hood, Texas, ahead of WWE's Tribute To The Troops event to be shown on USA Network.

Tribute To The Troops will be taped tonight and televised on December 20th - on the Thursday before Christmas.

Reigns hasn't been on WWE television since announcing an indefinite hiatus due to health reasons in October.

What's next?

There's no news yet as to whether Reigns will appear on the show in any capacity, or whether he's just there to meet friends and former colleagues, or even to meet some of the troops.

You can bet any appearance from The Big Dog would be huge news if he shows up publicly at the show - and the former Universal Champion would no doubt get an unbelievable reception.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns make an appearance? Let us know in the comments...

