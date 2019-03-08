×
WWE Rumors: Major update regarding Dean Ambrose's WWE exit

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.83K   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:16 IST

Reigns and Ambrose
Reigns and Ambrose

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, it is being reported that Dean Ambrose is still expected to leave WWE once his contract is up, even though there are many who are trying to get him to continue with WWE.

It was being reported that Roman Reigns had told Vince McMahon that he will "take care" of the Dean Ambrose situation, implying that he will convince The Lunatic Fringe to re-sign with WWE. However, that does not seem to have happened as of now, since Dean Ambrose is still rumored to be leaving WWE. He even stated, "We are taking care of that" when asked about Ambrose's plans to leave WWE soon.

In case you didn't know...

Rumors regarding Dean Ambrose's impending departure from WWE started arising a few weeks back and it was later confirmed by the WWE that the Lunatic Fringe was not resigning with them, and would not be a part of WWE after April.

Currently, Dean Ambrose is a part of the recently reformed Shield along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

It looked like Ambrose's exit from WWE was set in stone before Roman Reigns returned to WWE and gave everyone hope that he might be able to convince the former WWE Champion to stick around.

However, even though many in the locker room including Reigns are trying to convince Ambrose to stay, it looks like they have not been able to change Ambrose's mind as of now.

What's next?

The Shield will be going against the trio of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin at this Sunday's PPV Fastlane.

Do you think that The Big Dog will be able to convince Dean Ambrose to re-join WWE before his contract expires? Let us know in the comments!





"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
