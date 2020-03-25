Roman Reigns says he doesn't care about main-eventing WrestleMania 36

The Big Dog makes a bold claim ahead of his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Reigns has main-evented WrestleMania on four different occasions.

Roman Reigns

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's WrestleMania 36 will be a lot different in comparison to previous years, as WWE has taken the historic decision to host their biggest show of the year at the Performance Center with no audience.

With 'Mania 36 set to take place at the WWE PC and that too over two nights for the first time in history, there have been a lot of talks of which matches will serve as the main event for respective nights.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, of course, is always in the conversation for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. However, according to The Big Dog, this time he is just happy to compete on the card, as he gets to share the ring with a legend in the form of Goldberg.

Roman Reigns says he doesn't care about a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 36

Having featured in the main event of four WrestleManias, Roman Reigns is certainly no stranger to going-up last at the Showcase Of Immortals. However, in a recent tweet, the former WWE Universal Champion claimed that he doesn't care about his spot at this year's WrestleMania and is happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate at this year's show.

Don’t care where my match falls. Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry’s biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful. https://t.co/lRIauineEc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 24, 2020

Reigns, who will be challenging Goldberg for the Universal Championship, further added that he's grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon of such stature, as he ended his message by sending positive thoughts to everyone during such tragic times caused by the coronavirus.