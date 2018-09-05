Roman Reigns set to tie 25-year WrestleMania record

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.12K // 05 Sep 2018, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion.

What's the story?

Whether you like him or not, you can't deny that Roman Reigns is WWE's top guy and would continue to be pushed as one for years to come.

In the last 5 years, we have seen Roman Reigns tie and break some historic WWE records like eliminating 12 opponents in the 2014 Royal Rumble match to break Kane's 13-year old record and eliminating 4 members of the opposition in a 5 on 5 traditional Survivor Series match in 2013 to tie Aja Kong's 18 year record.

In case you didn't know...

It has been rumored that Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion, would be holding on to his title for a long time.

There's also a possibility that Reigns would keep the title till WrestleMania 35, where he would face the rumored Royal Rumble 2019 winner and his cousin, The Rock.

The heart of the matter

If these rumors turn out to be true, expect Reigns and The Rock to main event WrestleMania 35. If Reigns ends up being in the main event, he would tie Hulk Hogan's record of main eventing 5 consecutive WrestleManias.

Reigns would be the first guy to main event 5 consecutive WrestleManias since 1993. Of course, there are several Superstars who have main evented 5 or more WrestleManias but nobody except for Hulk Hogan has closed the Show of Shows for 5 years in a row.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2018 to become the 5th Universal Champion

What's next?

As of now, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in and at Hell in a Cell.

After Hell in a Cell, Reigns is set to team up with his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to face Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on October 6th at WWE Super Show-Down. It looks like The Shield's reunion may last longer than most people predicted it to.