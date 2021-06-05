Roman Reigns tweets seven-word explanation after WWE SmackDown attack

Roman Reigns has offered an explanation for his attack on Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio at the end of this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The Mysterios retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos in both the first and last matches of the show. The second match ended via disqualification after Reigns hit Dominik Mysterio with a Superman Punch.

Writing on Twitter, the Universal Champion made it clear that he had no choice but to take matters into his own hands.

Roman Reigns’ attack on Dominik Mysterio continued after the match. The Tribal Chief took out both Mysterios at ringside with the steel steps. He then locked in a guillotine choke on Dominik, causing the SmackDown Tag Team Champion to momentarily pass out.

Jimmy Uso, who has repeatedly questioned Reigns’ orders in recent weeks, left the ring after his cousin refused to go easy on Dominik. Jey Uso, Reigns’ right-hand man, stood by the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer’s side after debating whether or not to follow Jimmy out of the ring.

WWE SmackDown review: Dutch Mantell on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 2020

Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown by warning The Usos that they needed to win their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The Mysterios went on to retain their titles after Dominik pinned Jimmy Uso, but the referee failed to spot that Jimmy had his shoulder up before the three-count.

Due to the controversial finish, The Usos received another SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity in the main event. Once again, the Mysterios kept hold of their titles, this time thanks to Reigns’ interference.

Dutch Mantell (f.k.a. Zeb Colter in WWE) joined Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to review this week’s SmackDown. Watch the video above to find out Mantell’s thoughts on Roman Reigns, The Usos and more.

