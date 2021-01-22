Roman Reigns shares advice for Kevin Owens ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns shared some advice for Kevin Owens ahead of this week's SmackDown. The two Superstars are expected to cross paths on WWE SmackDown this week and the 'Tribal Chief' has already warned his challenger about his impending fate.

Reigns took to Twitter and stated that the build-up to their upcoming match would be Owens' 'final trip to the Island of Relevancy'. He also advised KO to use this opportunity wisely. Kevin Owens is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2021.

.@FightOwensFight



Final trip to the #IslandOfRelevancy.

Enjoy it and use it wisely. https://t.co/2aatsYyvVF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 21, 2021

Roman Reigns quoted Paul Heyman's tweet in which the latter stated that he 'likes Kevin Owens'. That said, Heyman was quick to point out that on SmackDown, KO will have to deal with the 'Head of the Table' and nothing is in his hands.

Kevin Owens also saw Roman Reigns' advice for him and responded with a straight 'No'.

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have been locked in a long feud

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns started feuding on WWE SmackDown right after last year's Survivor Series. Owens questioned Reigns' relationship with his cousin Jey Uso and called him out for mistreating his family members.

Eventually, their rivalry led to a title match between both the Superstars at TLC. Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship following interference from Jey Uso. Following that, the two Superstars then locked horns inside the Steel Cage for the title.

Once again, Jey Uso's interference allowed The Tribal Chief to walk out of the match with his title. Roman Reigns believed that he was done with Owens when the latter was subjected to a brutal beatdown earlier this month.

Reigns then turned his attention towards Adam Pearce. He used his backstage influence to make the WWE Official enter a No.1 Contender's Gauntlet Match for the Universal Championship.

The Head Of The Table and Jey Uso got involved in the match and ensured that Adam Pearce was the next opponent for Reigns at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Last week, they were both set to sign the contract for the title match. Roman Reigns arrogantly put his name on the dotted line, but then Adam Pearce pulled off a huge swerve.

It was revealed that he was working with Kevin Owens and the two had teamed up to trick Roman Reigns into another title match. Reigns was defeated in his own game, and he is now expected to confront Kevin Owens on SmackDown as we inch closer to the Royal Rumble PPV.