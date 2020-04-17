Roman Reigns shares an emotional message after the sad demise Howard Finkel

Roman Reigns revealed what Howard Finkel said to him in his last days.

The entire WWE Universe is saddened by the loss of the legendary ring announcer.

Just another reason why Howard Finkel was truly a legend backstage

The entire wrestling universe came together to mourn the passing away of WWE Hall of Famer and ring announcer Howard Finkel who sadly passed away at the age of 69. His iconic voice and legendary introductions accounted for fond memories in the heart of several fans across the world.

Following the tragic news, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns took to Twitter to pay respect to Finkel. In his post, the The Big Dog shared about his relationship with the legend himself and said that Finkel would often urge Reigns to stay healthy despite falling weak himself.

In an emotional tweet, Reigns said he was the greatest ring announcer ever and a wonderful human being. You can see the entire tweet below.

Even as Howard’s health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn’t even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 17, 2020

Finkel began working for WWE back in 1975. He is the longest-tenured employee in the history of the company and lent his voice for the first-ever WrestleMania match. Years later, he was also the one who acted as the personal ring-announcer of CM Punk at Survivor Series in 2011. Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and his memories will live on with the fans for eternity.

We wish strength for Finkel's family in these difficult times and may his would rest in peace.