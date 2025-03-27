Roman Reigns to sideline Paul Heyman in shocking twist on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the consequences of CM Punk's favour

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE on the March 10th episode of RAW by attacking both Seth Rollins. Reigns saw his Wiseman consoling CM Punk which angered him and he then beat up The Best in the World. The OTC might sideline his Wiseman for WrestleMania because of his divided loyalties between him and Punk.

CM Punk helped Paul Heyman by becoming the fifth member of Reigns' team for their WarGames against The New Bloodline in return for a mysterious favor. The favor still remains to be a mystery and even Roman Reigns doesn't know what it actually is. This has led to The OTC questioning Heyman's loyalty when Punk is around.

Roman Reigns will be competing with both Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple-Threat match at 'Mania. He might ask Paul Heyman to not accompany him to the ring at WrestleMania 41 in an upcoming episode of SmackDown. This might also lead to Heyman questioning Reigns' trust in him.

Heyman has managed both Reigns and Punk during their respective World Championship reigns and has been a major part of their careers. It will be interesting to see who The Wiseman eventually decides to help at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman sends blockbuster message before WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are all supposed to sign the contract for their WrestleMania Triple-Threat match on this week's SmackDown. The last time these three men were in the ring together was on last week's episode of The Blue Show. The segment ended in a chaotic brawl.

The Wiseman took to his X (fka Twitter) account to send a message ahead of this week's Friday Night SmackDown in London.

"THIS FRIDAY --- LIVE FROM THE 02 ARENA IN LONDON, UK --- THE CONTRACT SIGNING OF ALL CONTRACT SIGNINGS! ;@WWE #Smackdown@USANetwork."

Fans are excited to see what goes down on WWE SmackDown this week when all three men are under the same roof once again.

