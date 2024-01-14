Roman Reigns to squash 30-year-old star ahead of his scheduled title defense at WWE Royal Rumble? Analyzing the chances!

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Royal Rumble in a Fatal Four-Way match against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. This is most likely to be the Tribal Chief's first match since Crown Jewel where he defeated Knight. However, Bloodline's actions on SmackDown could change that, if a 30-year-old star calls out their leader.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso laid out Cameron Grimes on the blue brand this Friday as he was making entrance for his match against Grayson Waller. The attack was done in retaliation to Nick Aldis pitting the Tribal Chief against three stars at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

This could lead to an interesting turn of events if Cameron Grimes tries to get back at the faction and calls out Roman Reigns. With Nick Aldis also frustrated with Bloodline's antics, the SmackDown General Manager could set up a match between their leader and the guy they took out before he even got to the ring.

This would also be an amazing way for Reigns to remind everyone why he has been at the top for over three years. The Head of the Table could squash Grimes on SmackDown ahead of his Royal Rumble clash to send a stern message to Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Roman Reigns has not wrestled on WWE SmackDown in over 12 months

Roman Reigns has been treated like a star attraction in the last three years and has worked a limited schedule during this time. Despite being the face of WWE SmackDown, the Tribal Chief rarely features on TV programming.

Reigns last wrestled on the blue brand in 2022 when he teamed up with Sami Zayn to face defeat against Kevin Owens and John Cena. The Head of the Table has competed at a handful Premium Live Events and house shows since then.

Roman Reigns will be present on the upcoming edition of SmackDown which could be the perfect place for Cameron Grimes to call him out. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was not present last Friday which left Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap situation against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. The duo suffered a loss and post-match beatdown as well. Solo was even put through the announce desk by the trio.

