Roman Reigns to step away from WWE after Clash in Paris incident due to one reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 30, 2025 13:35 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is gearing up for his first singles match at the upcoming WWE premium live event at Clash in Paris 2025 after WrestleMania XL, where he lost his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Mania-rematch. Fans are highly anticipating seeing The OTC back in singles action. However, the excitement may end soon as Reigns may step away after the France PLE.

Reigns will face Bronson Reed in a singles match. The Australian star has been trolling The OTC for a long time, stealing his shoes, disrespecting his family heritage by calling himself 'Tribal Thief'. Many expect the 40-year-old star to teach Reed a lesson.

However, tides could turn. With the help of Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, Reed may beat The OTC and then, alongside Bron, could put a vicious beating on the former champion. This attack would help WWE to write him off.

Roman taking a break is inevitable as he is set to film his part in the "Street Fighter" film. The Original Tribal Chief could then return near Survivor Series 2025 for a serious run till WrestleMania 42. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Another Bloodline member is to compete in a major match at WWE Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns is not the only real-life Bloodline member to represent his family at the France premium live event; his former right-hand man and former World Champion, Jey Uso, is also involved in a high-stakes contest.

The Main Event Uso will be competing in a fatal-four-way match against defending World Champion Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight. This bout has every potential to be a show-stealer.

It will be interesting to see what the creative team has planned for the Undisputed Tribal Chief in the coming months and whether he stays for a little longer.

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
