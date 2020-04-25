Roman Reigns takes a dig at tag team recently released by WWE

Roman Reigns wasn't holding back in this exchange

In a shocking turn of events, WWE released over 20 Superstars in addition to furloughing backstage staff last week. To everyone's surprise, The Good Brothers Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson were also among the list of personnel let go. Ever since their release, the duo has been hinting at a return to NJPW.

Roman Reigns has been missing-in-action ever since he pulled out of his Universal Championship match against Goldberg slated for WrestleMania 36 due to health reasons. While he continues to be away from a WWE ring, The Big Dog has certainly been active on social media.

So when Anderson posted a throwback image on Twitter of his Bullet Club days alongside Gallows and The Young Bucks and asked who's the best tag team in the world, Reigns had an interesting response.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are cousins, so it's no wonder why the former Shield member feels that they are the best tag team in the world. However, you can't help but notice that it was definitely a jibe at Anderson & Gallows as the duo has been a thorn in the side of Reigns as well as The Usos several times in the past.

History between The Good Brothers and The Usos

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson made their WWE debut back in 2016 and did so by attacking The Usos. In fact, The Good Brothers won their first match on RAW against the aforementioned duo. They would even get involved in AJ Styles' feud with the then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns that year itself.

The release of Gallows & Anderson was rather surprising given their considerable involvement in compelling storylines across the last year, including AJ Styles' feud with The Undertaker.

The two had won their second RAW Tag Team Championships and WWE Tag Team World Cup last year, the latter obviously dubbing them as the "best tag team in the world". Gallows & Anderson were also possibly making a reference to the same in their tweet.

While their future still remains in the air, the duo is undoubtedly talented and we hope to see them inside the squared circle soon.